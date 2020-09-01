Subhash Ghai Pens About His Passion, Says 'More Fascinated With Powerful Story Than Stars'

Subhash Ghai recently spoke about his passion for films. On August 31, Monday, he took to his Twitter handle and said, "I can’t stop my passion of watching every good movie even on small screen today".

The filmmaker further added, "Today I am more fascinated with powerful story than big screen n stars". In the social media post, Subhash Ghai also shared a picture of him. Talking about writing and producing films, the Ram Lakhan maker said, "I get charged on this wonderful change in narrative of films n stories n start writing to produce them soon". Take a look at Subhash Ghai's Twitter post.

Subhash Ghai speaks about his passion for films

I can’t stop my passion of watching every good movie even on small screen today. I get charged on this wonderful change in narrative of films n stories n start writing to produce them soon 🎬

Today I am more fascinated with powerful story than big screen n stars ever🎥wow pic.twitter.com/a7yuMf9U1D — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) August 31, 2020

Also Read | Director Subhash Ghai & Mahima Chaudhary had fall out because of Aishwarya Rai?

Netizens suggest making a musical

Several netizens and fans are supporting Subhash Ghai's tweet. They have reacted in a positive manner. One of the users complimented the director saying, "You were the pioneer of smallbudget story centric films like Iqbal, Rahul, Joggers Park... Produce small budget films with Great story, with Very Good Actors like #DivyaDutta #TiscaChopra #KayKayMenon #RajatKapoor #VijayRaaza #SanjayMishra #PavanMalhotra".

Another fan wrote, "Salute you sir , you are truly a Show Man !!!". Many fans also had some suggestions for Subhash Ghai's next project. Take a look at some comments below.

Sir please do a musical like Taal with @arrahman .. It can be like Taal 2 — Manaf (@manafcp) August 31, 2020

Also Read | Subhash Ghai on Mahima's statement: People get entertained with the smallest of tiffs

Subhash Ghai recently reacted to actor Mahima Chaudhary allegedly blaming him for bullying her. She revealed that there were only people including Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan who stood by her. Reacting to Mahima Chaudhary's statements, Subhash Ghai said that he is 'amused' with this piece of news. He added that he and Mahima Chaudhary are good friends and are still in touch with each other.

The filmmaker also said that Mahima is a 'nice and mature woman of today'. Talking about the conflict, Subhash Ghai said that there was a conflict in 1997 after the release of Pardes. He also revealed that his company sent the actor a show-cause notice for sneering a clause in their contract.

Also Read | Mahima Chaudhry says, 'Subhash Ghai bullied me & took me to court; was dropped from Satya'

Also Read | Saroj Khan's Death: Subhash Ghai says "Parivartan aaega, Saroj Khan nai aaengi"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.