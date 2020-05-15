Amid The Youtube Vs Tiktok Controversy, Here's A Look At Faisu Khan's Impressive Net Worth

Faisu Khan is currently in the spotlight due to his ongoing tussle with Youtuber Carry Minati. Faisu Khan is an extremely popular TikTok star who has millions of fans all over India. Despite his many controversies, Faisu Khan is still loved by many and is considered to be the face of Tiktok in India. Here is a look at Faisu Khan's impressive net worth and his massive TikTok following.

Faisu Khan's net worth will shed light on Tiktok's booming popularity

Also Read | Carry Minati's Net Worth indicates how the 20-yr-old became 'Roast King of India'; read

Faisu Khan, real name Faisal Shaikh, is a member of Tiktok's Team 07, which is India's most popular Tiktok groups. Other than his massive Tiktok following, Faisu Khan is also renowned for being a fashion influencer and his modelling career. Faisu Khan was born on October 05, 1994, in the city of Mumbai.

Also Read | Tom Brady's first Bucs jersey and dinner treat bought for $800,000 by 25-yr-old YouTuber

Faisu Khan finished his schooling in IES New English School in Bandra, Mumbai. After school, Faisu Khan attended the Rizvi college of arts, science and commerce. He then started his own Youtube Channel, Akki Photography, with his friends. Soon after, Faisu Khan started his own TikTok channel where he amassed a huge fan following.

He is known for his short skit comedy videos on Tiktok and he has even worked with several TV stars like Ajaz Khan and Jannat Zubair Rahmani. The 25-year-old TikTok star has an approximate net worth of ₹40-50 lakhs per annum. Faisu Khan can make around ₹4-5 lakhs per month, depending on his ad revenue and sponsorships. Faisu Khan also has over 30 million follows on Tiktok, making him one of the biggest TikTok stars.

Also Read | Carry Minati praised by Ajaz Khan after initial criticism; watch video

Faisu Khan controversies

While he is massively popular on Tiktok, Faisu Khan has also been the centre of many controversies. Recently, YouTuber Carry Minati accused Faisu Khan of calling him up to threaten him. Later, Faisu Khan responded to these allegations and completely denied them. Back in 2019, his Tiktok channel was temporarily banned after he was accused of promoting hate speech and inciting communal violence.

[Promo Image from Faisu Instagram]

Also Read | Faisu Khan responds to Carry Minati's accusations, denies making any calls or threats

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.