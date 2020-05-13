Tom Brady's First Bucs Jersey And Dinner Treat Bought For $800,000 By 25-yr-old YouTuber

Tom Brady's participation in the All In Challenge last week helped the foundation raise an eye-watering $800,000 for COVID-19 relief. The prize package for winning big was Tom Brady's first Buccaneers game-worn jersey, tickets for the Bucs home opener for the 2020 season and a post-game dinner experience with the quarterback. While Tom Brady's offering worth $800,000 in the All In Challenge auction was highlighted on the official page, the name of the winner was kept under the wraps, until now.

Tom Brady Bucs jersey: YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre makes winning bid of $800,000

US publication TMZ revealed the details of the winner, who turned out to be 25-year-old YouTuber and most-likely a Tom Brady super fan. As per the report released by the publication, the winner, Logan Thirtyacre shared a picture of him in a room filled with Brady's memorabilia. Logan Thirtyacre reportedly has a massive collection of Tom Brady signed footballs and jerseys along with Patriots themed wallpapers all over in one of his room.

Presumed to be a millionaire YouTube star, Logan Thirtyacre confirmed to TMZ that he has been a massive supporter of Tom Brady since watching him at Super Bowl 51. The 2017 Super Bowl game saw Brady and the Patriots beat Houston Texans 28-3. It was Brady's fifth Super Bowl title.

Logan Thirtyacre further revealed that since the Super Bowl 51, he has been to many Patriots games and was even present during the Super Bowl 53 when Patriots beat the LA Rams in 2019. The YouTuber claimed that he had set aside a budget of a whopping $2 million for the Tom Brady All In Challenge.

As per reports, Logan Thirtyacre is an internet sensation going by the moniker, 'SuperBowserLogan'. The 25-year-old has reportedly made his fortune from his multiple YouTube channels, which mainly revolve around Logan's love for Super Mario video games. According to the NFL schedule, the Buccaneers first home game of the season is in Week 2 against Carolina Panthers on September 20, 2020.

