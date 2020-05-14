Faisu Khan Responds To Carry Minati's Accusations, Denies Making Any Calls Or Threats

The drama between internet celebrities is not an uncommon occurrence. Recently, Indian Youtube star Carry Minati shared a video on his channel that slammed Tiktok and its users. In typical Carry Minati style, the YouTuber flamed Tiktokers and the entire platform. However, he soon received a lot of backlash for his video. Later, Carry Minati claimed that he was called and threatened by popular TikTok star Faisal. Now, Faisal has responded to these allegations on his official Instagram page.

Carry Minati and Faisu's online battle escalates into Youtube vs Tiktok drama

Also Read | Asha Bhosle launches YouTube channel, releases new song titled 'Main Hoon'; watch here

The Youtube VS Tiktok drama has now escalated after Carry Minati accused Faisu Khan of threatening him. Faisu Khan has finally responded to Carry Minati's accusations by posting a long note on his Instagram page. In his lengthy message, Faisu Khan directly addressed his fans. He told them about the hate he was getting after Carry Minati's video. Further, he claimed that he never wanted to hurt anyone, yet he was being bombarded with hate for no reason.

Also Read | YouTube star Danish Zehen inspired Varun Dhawan's look in 'Street Dancer 3D'

Faisu Khan then denied all of Carry Minati's allegations and claimed that he never made any phone calls nor did he threaten anyone. He added that he never hired anyone to make any phone calls either. Further, Faisu Khan thanked his fans for their support and on a side note, mentioned that he was grateful to all those who were working during the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, the Tiktok star stated that he did not want to spread negativity and would no longer respond to Carry Minati's accusations.

Also Read | Kurt Hugo Schneider recreates popular 'coffin dance' meme on YouTube; Watch

Faisu Khan's prior controversies

Before his social media battle against Carry Minati, Faisu Khan was in the centre of another controversy, that was much more serious in nature. In fact, the controversy even led to a ban on his Tiktok account. This controversy occurred last year when Faisu and some of his Tiktok colleges were accused of hate speech. An FIR was also lodged against them and they were accused of trying to break communal harmony.

[Promo from Carry Minati and Faisu Khan Instagram]

Also Read | Kusha Kapila's hilarious video showing Youtube vs TikTok fight will crack fans up; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.