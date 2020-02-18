Famous Movies That Were Produced Under Salman Khan's Production House 

Salman Khan is known to launch a lot of debutants in Bollywood. Salman Khan is an actor, singer and even owns a production house. The first film that the actor produced under his banner Salman Khan movies was Chillar Party in 2011. Thereafter the actor produced a lot of films under the production house. Here are a few.

Movies produced by Salman Khan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in 2015. The Hindi language comedy-drama film starred Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was about an Indian who finds a lost Pakistani girl and goes all the way to Pakistan to leave her home safely. The film was a superhit and Salman Khan received a lot of appreciation for this film.

Hero

Hero was a romantic action Hindi film starring Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty. This film was the debut movie of actors Athiya Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi. The film Hero was one of the films amongst the movies produced by Salman Khan that received negative reviews. It was directed by Nikkhil Advani. Salman Khan lent his voice for one of the songs in the film.

Tubelight

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight was a war film starring Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. The film was an adaptation of the American film Little Boy which released in 2015. Overall the film did well at the Box Office.

Race 3

The film Race 3 was co-produced by Salman Khan and Tips films. Race 3 was an action thriller film directed by Remo D'Souza and starred Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah in the lead roles. Although the film was claimed to be a box office hit, the film received negative reviews from the critics.

LoveYatri

Love Yatri was another movie which was released under the banner of Salman Khan's films. The film stars Ayush Sharma and Warina Hussain and was a romantic film. The film LoveYatri was the story of a Gujarati boy who falls in with a girl called Michelle and follows her all the way to England to win her heart.

