Salman Khan's Birth Place: Places To Check Out While Visiting The Beautiful City Of Indore

Waking up to the aroma of delicious poha and jalebi, then munching on some hotdogs and calling the day off by hogging on dahi bhallas and bhutte ka kees, this is simply how one can describe the daily happenings in the beautiful city of Indore. The city of Indore is also a place that tops every foodie's list. Besides, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was born in Indore. Apart from the actor, singer Lata Mangeshkar was also born in the same city. Tempted to plan a trip to this beautiful city in Madhya Pradesh? Here are the places to visit and things to try in the beautiful city of Indore.

Places to visit in Indore

Witness the European influence at Lalbagh Palace

The palace allows visitors to check out the rich heritage of Indore city and gives a taste of the royal and lavish lifestyle during the reign of the Holkars. A key highlight of the palace is the use of elevators during the royal reign to deliver food to various halls. Visitors can visit the palace between 10 am to 5 pm, the palace remains closed on Mondays. (Timings may be subject to change)

Get some scenic views at Patalpani waterfall

This beautiful waterfall is one best places to visit in Indore for people seeking some relaxation and beautiful locales for photography. Located approximately 30 km away from the city centre, visitors can witness the incredible beauty of Patalpani waterfall. The opening hours are from 6 am to 6 pm. (Timings may be subject to change)

Witness the architectural beauty by visiting the Annapurna temple

The Annapurna temple is visited by thousands of tourists every year. It is not just a place of pilgrimage but also one of the most famous places to visit in Indore. A very rare depiction of the 4-Vedas in the Vedhshala is yet one of the major reasons for many people to visit the temple. The temple is open on all days. (Timings may be subject to change)

Taste the best of local food at Sarfara market

This food heaven is one of the best places in Indore to witness Indore's love for food and their uniqueness in bringing out some unique street food delicacies. Sarfara market which is a jewellery market in the day transforms into a busy food lane by night offering mouth-watering dishes like sabudana khichdi, dahi bade, garude chaat and the 6-flavoured panipuri. Those who want to hog on some sweet food like malpua, rabdi, mawa baati and more, they also should visit the place. The opening hours are from 9:30 pm to 2 am.

