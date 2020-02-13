The Debate
Salman Khan's Unseen BTS Pictures Leaked From Sets Of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

Bollywood News

Salman Khan's unseen BTS pictures from sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has surfaced on the internet. read more about Salman Khan's upcoming, Radhe.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Salman khan

Salman Khan has been on the top of his game since his cop drama Dabangg 3 released. The star is prepping up for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which will also star Disha Patani in a prominent role. Salman Khan has also shared a picture on his Instagram account that featured the crew members of the film. The fans of Salman Khan have been extremely happy as a fan account has released some unseen pictures from the sets of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Here are the pictures shared by the fan account. 

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's Best On-screen Pairing Till Date; From Salman Khan To Akshay Kumar

Also Read | Salman Khan's Birth Place: Places To Check Out While Visiting The Beautiful City Of Indore

Salman Khan's BTS pictures from his upcoming, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Also Read | BCCI Commentator Slammed For 'Every Indian Should Speak Hindi' Rant In Ranji Trophy Game

More about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

The film is supposed to hit the screens sometime in 2020 and the crew will be lead by Prabhudheva who is coming in for the project as the director. In this film, Salman Khan will be seen returning as a cop named Radhe. Sohail Khan, Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri will be collectively producing and funding the project which features Disha Patani, Salman Khan and South Indian star Bharath in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Times When Salman Khan Entered The Bigg Boss House This Season

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor's Reaction To A Kid Calling Salman Khan 'uncle' Is Unmissable, Watch Video

 

 

