Famous Places In Kerala That Became Popular After Movie Shoots

The lavish ambience and sets of any film are considered as one of the important and significant elements. Capturing the beauty at its peak and in the raw form mesmerises the audience. The art of cinematography and scenery delivers that one perfect shot, which imprints in the memories of the audience for a long time.

From Ganga Arti to Durga Pooja, Bollywood has also highlighted the diverse cultures of India. Kerala, in South India, has also been featured in many film projects. Here are a few famous places in Kerala where movies were shot:

Baahubali - The Shivling Shot

The audience and fans often considered that a breathtaking scene from the film Bahubali was photoshopped with the help of visual effects. The scene in which Baahubali take over the Shivling on his shoulder and walks towards to set is shot at Athirappally WaterFall – Thrissur, Kerala. It is also known as Indian Niagara falls.

Guru - Barso Re Megha

The movie Guru captured the essence of nature in one of the songs of the film titled Barso Re Megha. The lead actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen performing the hook-step of the song on a rock. The song beautifully picturised the scenery of Athirappally WaterFall.

Baaghi - Song Sequences

The film featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in the lead characters, Baaghi, is predominately shot in the different parts of the state of Kerala. The film has captured the culture and lifestyle of the people of the state. From the boathouse to the annual boating race, the film has captured the beauty of the state.

Life of Pi

Not only Bollywood, but a Hollywood film Life of Pi has also shot sequences at the Spice Coast of India. The director Ang Lee recorded the beauty of Munnar in Kerala for his film. The film was about a boy named Pi Patel and how did he manage to survive on a lifeboat with a Bengal Tiger.

Bombay - Tu Hi Re song

One of the finest songs by singer Hariharan, Tu Hi Re, was shot at the heart of Kerala’s Bekal Fort. The song highlights the grand architecture of Bekal Fort with its greenery on one side and beach to the other with the enchanting view of the Arabian Sea. Reportedly, the place is captured aptly during the monsoons from March to May.

