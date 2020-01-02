Dulquer Salmaan Stuns As Kerala's Most Notorious Criminal In First Look From 'Kurup'

After doing almost 30 films across various languages, Dulquer Salmaan has established himself as one of the most bankable stars in South India. He has been a prominent face in the Bollywood film industry as well. On the occasion of New Year, Dulquer Salmaan had a sweet surprise in store for his fans.

Dulquer Salmaan releases first look of 'Kurup'

Dulquer Salmaan started the New Year on the right note by releasing the first look from his upcoming film, Kurup. The film is one of Dulquer Salmaan’s most anticipated projects of 2020. The actor will be portraying the role of one of India’s most wanted criminals, Sukumara Kurup. The film is being directed by Srinath Rajendran of Koothara fame.

In the first look that Dulquer Salmaan released, he looks dapper in a brown vintage suit. He is also seen sporting the old, vintage sleek hairstyle and brown aviators. The setup of the film looks quite promising as one can see at the back of Dulquer Salmaan.

The French beard and hairstyle have been garnering a lot of attention from fans already. The entire look is simple, no-fuss. The printed shirt definitely looks quite unique. Dulquer Salmaan also mentioned in the caption that Kurup is one of the most ambitious projects under the Wayfarer Films banner.

Kurup is based on one of the most notorious criminals in India - Sukumara Kurup. He was a writer before being accused of the murder of a film representative, Chacko, in 1984. The body of the victim was allegedly found in a burnt vehicle near Mavelikkara in the Alappuzha district. He reportedly did so in a bid to claim insurance. After the police were convinced that the murder was committed by Kurup, they launched a massive search against him. The search is still on but Kurup has managed to stay elusive to date.

There have already been two other Malayalam films made on the same subject. Director Baby’s 1984 film, NH 47 was based on Chacko’s murder. Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s 2016 crime thriller Pinneyum was also loosely based on the alleged crime committed by Sukumara Kurup. Tovino Thomas will be playing the role of Chacko in the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup. The film also features Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala. Kurup is currently filming and is expected to release in 2020.

