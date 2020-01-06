Holiday Homes In Kerala That Are Ideal For A Relaxed Weekend Stay

Kerala in the south of India is one of the most popular tourist spots and is known for its pristine backwaters and lush greenery. With a significant number of tourists visiting the state, it is nothing unexpected to see holiday homes springing up in 'God's own country'. If you are someone who loves the homely vibe even when you are travelling, you will surely love these four-holiday homes that will certainly offer you the much-needed solace.

1) Nandanam Villa

Nandanam villa is located at Kaniyambetta, Kerala 673122 which offers four bedrooms, a fully functional kitchen, a large garden with children’s playground along with free Wi-Fi and a lush green surrounding at ₹5000 per night. This villa can be a perfect getaway for you as well as your family in the lap of nature.

2) Rak Villa

Rak villa is situated in Kochi which comprises of four bedrooms and three bathrooms and can easily accommodate around 10 people. If you are travelling with your family, friends or colleagues, Rak villa might be the perfect place to stay in as the cost for one night is ₹6,700 which is a reasonable amount if you are visiting Kerela in a group of 10.

3) Mayookham Serviced Villas

Located at Chittumala Road, Mayookham Villas Villimangalam, Munroe Island 691502, Mayookham Serviced Villas are one of the cheapest villas with per day tarrif of ₹900.

4) Travancore Holiday Home

Travancore Holiday Home is located at Ambalamukku-Vayalikkada, Ramapuram Road, Trivandrum, Kerala 695043 with a rent of ₹3200 which consists of two-, four- and eight-bedroom apartments as well as fully-equipped kitchens.

