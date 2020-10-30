Last Updated:

Fan Asks Sonu Sood To Drop Him To Maldives; Actor's Reply Leaves Netizens In Splits

A user on Twitter requested 'people's messiah' Sonu Sood to drop him to scenic tourist destination — Maldives. Here's what the actor said —

With over 4,000 likes, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's reply to a fan has left everyone in splits. Wondering what the fan asked Sood? Well, the user requested 'people's messiah' Sonu Sood to drop him to scenic tourist destination — Maldives.

Responding to fan's request, Sood wrote, "Should I drop you there on bicycle or rickshaw?" Sonu Sood has emerged as a helping hand for many people during the lockdown which was imposed in the month of March in India. The actor helped thousands of migrant labourers back to their respective States. Ever since then, the actor has been actively working to ensure help to people in need when they reach out to him on social media.

But there are times when fans come up with absurd requests and Sood always responds with hilarious comments.

After launching the Pravasi Rojgar app, which helps migrant workers find jobs, scholarship program for IAS aspirants; Sood on Friday made hinted a big announcement of launching something soon for elderly.

On the professional front:

In Bollywood, Sonu was last seen in the much-loved movie, Simmba. The film follows the story of a corrupt police officer, who enjoys all the perks of being immoral and unethical in life. The story gets further interesting when a life-changing event forces him to choose the right path.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie also stars actors Ashutosh Rana, Siddarth Jadhav, Vaidehi Parshurami, Ulka Gupta and Suchitra Bandekar in prominent roles. The actor will be next seen in Prithiviraj.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

