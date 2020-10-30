Fan Asks Sonu Sood To Drop Him To Maldives; Actor's Reply Leaves Netizens In Splits

With over 4,000 likes, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's reply to a fan has left everyone in splits. Wondering what the fan asked Sood? Well, the user requested 'people's messiah' Sonu Sood to drop him to scenic tourist destination — Maldives.

Responding to fan's request, Sood wrote, "Should I drop you there on bicycle or rickshaw?" Sonu Sood has emerged as a helping hand for many people during the lockdown which was imposed in the month of March in India. The actor helped thousands of migrant labourers back to their respective States. Ever since then, the actor has been actively working to ensure help to people in need when they reach out to him on social media.

But there are times when fans come up with absurd requests and Sood always responds with hilarious comments.

Buy him a private jet @SonuSood

Next day the other would be asking for a rocket to reach Mars.

😂😂 — ••Siri Chethana •• (@Siri_samm) October 30, 2020

Uske liye bailgadi perfect rahegi 😂 — 🍁PÅkHÏ🍁 (@Love_Winter_Dew) October 30, 2020

After launching the Pravasi Rojgar app, which helps migrant workers find jobs, scholarship program for IAS aspirants; Sood on Friday made hinted a big announcement of launching something soon for elderly.

On the professional front:

In Bollywood, Sonu was last seen in the much-loved movie, Simmba. The film follows the story of a corrupt police officer, who enjoys all the perks of being immoral and unethical in life. The story gets further interesting when a life-changing event forces him to choose the right path.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie also stars actors Ashutosh Rana, Siddarth Jadhav, Vaidehi Parshurami, Ulka Gupta and Suchitra Bandekar in prominent roles. The actor will be next seen in Prithiviraj.

Sonu Sood hits back at troll who accuses him of being fake, shares proof

Sonu Sood slams a Twitter user who accused him of helping people with fake accounts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.