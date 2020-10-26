Sonu Sood Hits Back At Troll Who Accuses Him Of Being Fake, Shares Proof

Actor Sonu Sood emerged as a helping hand for many people during the lockdown which was imposed in the month of March in India. The actor helped thousands of migrant labourers back to their respective States. Ever since then, the actor has been actively working to ensure help to people in need when they reach out to him on social media.

Recently, one Twitter user had requested Sonu Sood to help him with proper treatment for his child. Sonu had replied back ensuring that his child will be given the proper help which it needs. However, one user (@rishibagree) had countered Sonu Sood's Twitter claims of helping people, alleging it to be a PR strategy. Check out the tweet below -

New twitter A/c Only 2-3 followers One Tweet Never tagged Sonu Sood No location mentioned No contact details No email address But Sonu Sood somehow found the Tweet and offered help. Most of the earlier handles who sought help deleted their tweets This is how PR team works

Sonu Sood then replied to the tweet sharing the data of the people he has helped. The actor replied to the discouraging netizen by writing - "That’s the best part brother.I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about “INTENTIONS”, but u won’t understand.Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him.Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers". Check out the tweet below -

“INTENTIONS”, but u won’t understand.Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him.Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers https://t.co/f7Hhqrv95X pic.twitter.com/sObQBJdUuO — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 25, 2020

This was not enough for the user who later went on to point out that the data provided by Sonu was from the month of September, but the help asked by the person was in the month of October. Sonu has not replied to the user since then. Check out the tweet below -

See the dates - Reports done: 17th Sept. Surgery done: 25th Sept. Tweet done: 20th Oct Help assured on - 20th Oct Basically you assured help to someone who already got treated previous month. Time to fire your PR Team who has exposed your Fraud.

Time to fire your PR Team who has exposed your Fraud. pic.twitter.com/7O3S497dav — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) October 26, 2020

