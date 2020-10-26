Last Updated:

Sonu Sood Slams A Twitter User Who Accused Him Of Helping People With Fake Accounts

Recently, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood lashed out at a netizen, who accused the actor of helping people with fake accounts. Read further for more details

Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently lashed out at a social media user, who accused the actor of offering help to people with fake accounts and alleged that the actor is running a PR exercise. The Twitter user, who goes by the name Rishi Bagree, pointed out that Sonu helped a social media user who has only 2-3 followers in her account, has no location mentioned and has no contact details. He slammed Sonu Sood for helping the person, despite having no information about the user. Take a look.

A Twitter user slams Sonu Sood

Reacting to the allegations, Sonu Sood shared a few pictures of a hospital’s scheduled paediatric surgeries, which mentions the needy person’s name. The actor shared another picture of a test, which was conducted on a 1.5-year-old child. Slamming the accuser’s allegations, Sonu wrote, “That’s the best part brother. I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about INTENTIONS, but u won’t understand. Tomorrow patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do your bit.’ He further explained that a person with 2-3 followers will be much happy to receive love from a man with more followers. Take a look at Sonu’s tweet:

Sonu Sood strikes back!

On the professional front:

In Bollywood, Sonu was last seen in the much-loved movie, Simmba. The film follows the story of a corrupt police officer, who enjoys all the perks of being immoral and unethical in life. The story gets further interesting when a life-changing event forces him to choose the right path.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie also stars actors Ashutosh Rana, Siddarth Jadhav, Vaidehi Parshurami, Ulka Gupta and Suchitra Bandekar in prominent roles. The actor will be next seen in Prithiviraj.

