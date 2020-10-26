Sonu Sood Slams A Twitter User Who Accused Him Of Helping People With Fake Accounts

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently lashed out at a social media user, who accused the actor of offering help to people with fake accounts and alleged that the actor is running a PR exercise. The Twitter user, who goes by the name Rishi Bagree, pointed out that Sonu helped a social media user who has only 2-3 followers in her account, has no location mentioned and has no contact details. He slammed Sonu Sood for helping the person, despite having no information about the user. Take a look.

Also Read | Cardi B's Husband Offset Detained By Cops For Allegedly Waving A Gun From His Car; Watch

A Twitter user slams Sonu Sood

New twitter A/c

Only 2-3 followers

One Tweet

Never tagged Sonu Sood

No location mentioned

No contact details

No email address



But Sonu Sood somehow found the Tweet and offered help.



Most of the earlier handles who sought help deleted their tweets



This is how PR team works https://t.co/6kD4igeHfI — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) October 25, 2020

Also Read | 'No One Will Support You In Your Selfish Politics': MP CM Shivraj Lashes Out At Kamal Nath

Reacting to the allegations, Sonu Sood shared a few pictures of a hospital’s scheduled paediatric surgeries, which mentions the needy person’s name. The actor shared another picture of a test, which was conducted on a 1.5-year-old child. Slamming the accuser’s allegations, Sonu wrote, “That’s the best part brother. I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about INTENTIONS, but u won’t understand. Tomorrow patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do your bit.’ He further explained that a person with 2-3 followers will be much happy to receive love from a man with more followers. Take a look at Sonu’s tweet:

Also Read | Cardi B's Husband Offset Detained By Cops For Allegedly Waving A Gun From His Car; Watch

Sonu Sood strikes back!

That’s the best part brother.I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about

“INTENTIONS”, but u won’t understand.Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him.Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers https://t.co/f7Hhqrv95X pic.twitter.com/sObQBJdUuO — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 25, 2020

On the professional front:

In Bollywood, Sonu was last seen in the much-loved movie, Simmba. The film follows the story of a corrupt police officer, who enjoys all the perks of being immoral and unethical in life. The story gets further interesting when a life-changing event forces him to choose the right path.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie also stars actors Ashutosh Rana, Siddarth Jadhav, Vaidehi Parshurami, Ulka Gupta and Suchitra Bandekar in prominent roles. The actor will be next seen in Prithiviraj.

Also Read | 'No One Will Support You In Your Selfish Politics': MP CM Shivraj Lashes Out At Kamal Nath

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.