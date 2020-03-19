Disha Patani’s Latest Post Is Every Dragon Ball Z Fan’s Ultimate Delight

Disha Patani enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Be it from her professional work front or her personal life, Disha Patani makes her fans super happy by giving a glimpse of her life to them. However, just like any other person, even a renowned actor like Disha Patani can have her own fangirl moments.

Disha Patani can be seen wearing a Dragon Ball Z t-shirt

Disha Patani was recently found fangirling not over some celebs but instead over the cult anime television series Dragon Ball Z. The series enjoys a massive fan-following and it seems like Disha Patani is truly one of them. Disha Patani recently took to her social media handle wherein she shared an adorable video wherein she can be seen wearing a Dragon Ball Z t-shirt.

Disha Patani is truly looking happy and gives out a happy expression in the video. Disha Patani also shared a caption on the video which can be related to every die-hard fan of Dragon Ball Z. Disha Patani captioned the video saying, 'How I feel when I get a Dragon Ball Z t-shirt.' Check out a still from her social media post.

Disha Patani having a fun time during social distancing

However, it seems Disha is also making the most of her social distancing time amidst the COVID-10 outbreak. The Baaghi 2 actor has been spending some gala time with her pet dog Bella as well as a hawk. Disha also shared some adorable videos on her Instagram story.

Disha never fails to let her fans know about her profound love for animals. The actor herself has not one but four pets. The MS Dhoni actor previously revealed that the names of her pets are Bella, Keety, Goku, and Jasmine. The actor’s social media account is filled with pictures of her pet dog Bella as well as her cat Keety.

