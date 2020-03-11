Fan Compliments Raveena Tandon Saying 'Fab At 45', Actor Politely Corrects Him

Raveena Tandon surprised the Internet by seemingly revealing her age on Wednesday. The actor shared pictures from her latest photoshoot dressed in a pink feathered ensemble. A fan showered her with love and shared, “Are you telling me that @TandonRaveena is 45?? Then age is just a number. Absolutely stunning and ravishing !! #fanforever #ageisjustanumber.” Correcting him, Raveena revealed that her age was 47 and not 45. Reacting to it the user replied, “Ooopss!! My bad but who cares :). God bless you!”.

Raveena Tandon leaves Internet surprised

Raveena Tandon's picture for an Award night was all about pink hues and a huge frilly tail. Interestingly, in the caption, she wrote, 'Be a flamingo in the flock of crows'. Indeed, the actress's attire inspired fans to wear bird-like outfits like a boss. Soon after it posted, it became social media's favourite and received a big thumbs-up from netizens.

The actor who is quite active on social media often keeps fans and followers entertained with her fun feed. Previously, Raveena shared a fun video from a flight. She indulged in some ‘timepass’ as she and her hairstylist ‘experimented with hairstyles’ when her co-passengers were giving the cabin crew a ‘hard time.’ The KGF 2 star quipped how it was fine to let go sometimes, and one should just ‘chill.’ She even posted a video on Instagram.

On the professional front, however, Raveena is not ‘cool’ but intense in Yash’s Kannada action film KGF: Chapter Two. The actor was introduced as the one ‘who issues the death warrant.’ Her pictures and videos from the shoot had gone viral recently.

