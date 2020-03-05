Raveena Tandon did THIS when passengers on flight were annoyed over missing pilot; watch

Raveena Tandon’s auto-rickshaw ride had made headlines a few days ago. After hopping into a three-wheeler due to rush, the actor’s conversation with the auto driver, who she termed as a ‘saviour’, also had gone viral. The Mohra star has now shared a video from a flight.

Like the last time, where she was in a hurry to attend her niece’s Mehndi, this time too there was chaos. However, she was not a part of it.

The flight was not taking off since the pilot was not in the aircraft. She revealed how passengers around her were getting annoyed over the delay.

Raveena, however, had an interesting way to keep herself away from the stress. The 45-year-old indulged in some ‘timepass’ as she and her hairstylist ‘experimented with hairstyles’ when her co-passengers were giving the cabin crew a ‘hard time.’

The KGF 2 star quipped how it was fine to let go sometimes, and one should just ‘chill.’ She even posted a video on Instagram.

Watch it here:

On the professional front, however, Raveena is not ‘cool’ but intense in Yash’s Kannada action film KGF: Chapter Two.

The actor was introduced as the one ‘who issues the death warrant.’ Her pictures and videos from the shoot had gone viral recently.

