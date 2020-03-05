The Debate
Raveena Tandon Did THIS When Passengers On Flight Were Annoyed Over Missing Pilot; Watch

Bollywood News

Raveena Tandon had an interesting way to beat the chaos when her co-passengers were annoyed over the pilot being missing. She experimented with hairstyles.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Raveena Tandon did THIS when passengers on flight were annoyed over missing pilot; watch

Raveena Tandon’s auto-rickshaw ride had made headlines a few days ago. After hopping into a three-wheeler due to rush, the actor’s conversation with the auto driver, who she termed as a ‘saviour’, also had gone viral. The Mohra star has now shared a video from a flight.  

READ: Raveena Tandon Hops Into Auto To Attend Niece's Mehndi, Records Sweet Chat With 'saviour'

Like the last time, where she was in a hurry to attend her niece’s Mehndi, this time too there was chaos. However, she was not a part of it.  

The flight was not taking off since the pilot was not in the aircraft. She revealed how passengers around her were getting annoyed over the delay.  

READ:'KGF Chapter 2': Raveena Tandon Posts Fun Video With Cast And Crew, Shares Exciting Update

Raveena, however, had an interesting way to keep herself away from the stress. The 45-year-old indulged in some ‘timepass’ as she and her hairstylist ‘experimented with hairstyles’ when her co-passengers were giving the cabin crew a ‘hard time.’  

The KGF 2 star quipped how it was fine to let go sometimes, and one should just ‘chill.’ She even posted a video on Instagram.

Watch it here: 

READ:Delhi Violence: Urmila Matondkar, Raveena Tandon, Others React To Chaos, Condole Deaths

On the professional front, however, Raveena is not ‘cool’ but intense in Yash’s Kannada action film KGF: Chapter Two. 

The actor was introduced as the one ‘who issues the death warrant.’ Her pictures and videos from the shoot had gone viral recently.  

READ:KGF Chapter 2: After Raveena Tandon Joins Cast, Another Update Leaves Fans Super Excited

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
