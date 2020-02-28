'KGF Chapter 2': Raveena Tandon Posts Fun Video With Cast And Crew, Shares Exciting Update

The first chapter of KGF became a countrywide success, and its sequel has already been tagged as one of the 'most-anticipated' films of the year. With the announcement of Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon joining the film still fresh in fans' minds, another update has left audiences super excited!

Raveena Tandon wraps up KGF shoot

Raveena Tandon recently wrapped up shooting for the film and posted a picture with the crew informing that it was a wrap for her! She captioned the post, "And it’s a wrap! #kgfchapter2 #homewardbound✈️ ♥️♥️😘".

Reportedly, the Bollywood diva is playing the character of Ramika Sen in the film. KGF Chapter 2 will also mark the comeback of Raveena to Kannada cinema after the gap of two decades.

With the shooting of KGF Chapter 2 underway, the first look of the film was released on the first anniversary of the Yash starrer. The film is being directed by Prashant Neel and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is reported to play the role of the antagonist in the upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, according to a media consulting firm's research KGF 2 is the film that Hindi audiences are most excited for despite it being dubbed. The other movies on the list were Golmaal Five, Brahmastra, Sooryavanshi and ‘83.

What happened in KGF: Chapter 1?

Ending with a cliffhanger, the film left the audience with a lot of unanswered questions. With much of Rocky's (Yash) life story yet to be revealed, fans were left waiting with bated breath.

In the end scene of the film, Yash's character was seen completing his assassination mission and finally gaining control of the Kolar mines. As per the makers, the sequel is to be much more 'exciting' and 'grander' with an intricate storyline.

