Fan Demands A Smiling Pic Of Rishi Kapoor On Christmas, Actor Complies With A Hit!

On the occasion of Christmas, Rishi Kapoor spread the festive vibe with a picture of himself donning a Santa Claus hat. However, many fans and netizens were left disappointed, as the actor was seen frowning in the post. One such social media user, tagging the Rajma Chawal actor asked, "Thanks for the wishes but you could spread more cheer if there was the sly sweet smile of yours added to the pic", and to everyone's surprise, Kapoor replied with a smash hit! The post featured a throwback picture of the entire Kapoor family wherein Ranbir Kapoor, Ridhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor can be seen smiling for the camera sans. Rishi Kapoor. Take a look below-

Kapoor's first pic

The smash-hit!

After an impressive year at the box office, with the successful 102 Not Out and the critically acclaimed Mulk, Rishi Kapoor left fans concerned when he headed to the USA for medical reasons. As the veteran was under treatment for close to a year, he went less active on a platform he was always on fire at, Twitter, but at the same time, stars from the film industry visiting him in the USA had kept his well-wishers aware about his health. The Agneepath star came back to the bay a few months back, and for those unaware, he has signed a film opposite Juhi Chawla, titled Sharmaji Namkeen. Not just the two veterans, the movie has other major names associated with it, like Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani and Abhishek Chaubey.

He was last seen in the film, The Body starring Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. The film gained mixed reactions from viewers and critics and did not end up doing well at the box office.

