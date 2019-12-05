Rishi Kapoor Says, "Parents Must Never Nickname A Child"; Changes His Display Picture

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor revealed he was given the nickname Chintoo after a poem, which his elder brother Randhir used to recite in school. The "Agneepath" actor, 63, who is the son of legendary filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, spoke about his childhood on Anupam Kher's show "The Anupam Kher Show: Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" in 2015. "It was something created ever since infancy. When my brother Randhir Kapoor was in school, he found a poem that had the following lines: 'Chote Se Chintu Miya, Lambi Si Pooch. Jaha Jaye Chintu Miya, Waha Jaye Pooch'. Since I was the youngest and newly born, Chintu became my nickname," Rishi said then.

And on Wednesday, Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to share that he worked really hard to make his name 'Rishi Kapoor'. He further said that parents should never give a nickname to their kids and confessed that he didn't give any nicknames to his kids — Ranbir Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor Sahni. The actor also changed his display picture on Twitter and shared a black and white throwback where he is seen wearing a cap with his nickname "Chintoo" written on it.

Worked very hard to get Rishi Kapoor back as my name! Parents must never nick name a child. I never did. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 4, 2019

NETIZENS REACT

Totally agree Sir. Rishi Kapoor name erased the name Chintu from the minds of all and for that Rishi Kapoor did work hard and very dedicatedly — Rajeev Deshmukh (@rajeev_deshmukh) December 4, 2019

We love u whether u r Chintu or Rishi💕 koi fark nahi — sharmila (@simbasham) December 4, 2019

About the actor:

Rishi Kapoor who recently returned to the country after prolonged treatment in New York was last seen in the film, 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' on July 19. It was Rishi Kapoor's comeback to the big screens after Kapoor & sons, that released in 2017. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor also made his Netflix debut with the film, Rajma Chawal. The actor will next be seen in a spine-chilling thriller, The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi. The trailer of the film was released just a few days back, and the response has been immense as netizens have pegged it as quite a mystery.

