Fan Gets Too Close To Sara Ali Khan While Taking A Pic, Here's How The Actress Handles It

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan was recently papped at the Mumbai Airport, returning from New York, where she seemingly had a gala time with her girl gang. She was dressed in a white crop top and black track pants. The actor accompanied the sporty look with a printed dupatta and a pink coloured backpack. However, in a rather unfortunate situation caught on camera, the actress was left uncomfortable when a fan tried to pose too close to the actress. However, Khan maintained her calm and posed with the fan.

Watch the video below

Sara Ali Khan has sent her fans into a frenzy with her back-to-back social media posts. She is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. Sara made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 romantic-drama film, Kedarnath. In the same year, she also starred in the action-movie, Simmba. Sara is not only known for her brilliant performances but also known for her fashion and beauty secrets.

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's directorial Kedarnath opposite actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018. The actor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's action drama Simmba opposite actor Ranveer Singh. In the upcoming year, Sara Ali Khan is set to feature in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama opposite Kartik Aaryan. The actor will also be seen in the much-anticipated comedy entertainer, David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is scheduled for a May 2020 release.

