Fans Ask Mira Rajput If She Is 'pregnant' Or 'joining Movies', She Responds On Instagram

Are you pregnant? Will you join Bollywood? Many such questions were asked by fans when Mira Rajput hosted 'One Word Q&A' on Instagram. Shahid Kapoor's wife who have over 2.4 million followers answered both the questions and wrote — 'NO'.

When asked about regrets, Mira said, 'Plenty', and when asked to choose between Delhi and Mumbai, she went with Mumbai. Her favourite holiday destination is Mykonos and favourite vegan meal is Penang curry.

Meanwhile, actor Shahid Kapoor recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey, a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name and Mira Rajput celebrated the same with her husband.

Kapoor, who plays a cricketer in Jersey, had started filming the movie earlier this year but the shoot was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team resumed the production in October and shot in various locations in and around Dehradun and Chandigarh.

Mira shared a few pictures on her Instagram story and congratulated film's co-producer Aman Gill. "The kids miss you. Thank you and the team for making every day on set a carnival for them," she wrote. She also shared the cricket bat cake Shahid cut on the wrap day.

Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son''s wish for a jersey as a gift. Gowtam Tinnanauri, who helmed the 2019 original starring Nani, has also directed the Hindi version.

Tinnanauri said that he is relieved that the team could resume and complete shooting after seven months of a break due to the lockdown. "I’m now eagerly looking forward to be able to start the post production work," he added. "Jersey" also featuring veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, is being presented by Allu Aravind, produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi. Gill said he is grateful that the team could finish the movie amid the pandemic, without any compromises.

(With PTI inputs)

