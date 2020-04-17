Fans Bombard Sonakshi Sinha With 'Ramayan' Questions; Actor's Reply Is Unmissable

Sonakshi Sinha has been in the news ever since she failed to answer a question from 'Ramayan' on Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor was highlighted once again when Ramayan returned on the TV screens amid Coronavirus pandemic.

DD National who was coming with polls on Twitter after the conclusion of every day’s episode, one day decided to ask the same question that Sonakshi Sinha was asked on KBC. And soon after that, the entire row revolving around Sonakshi Sinha and Ramayan has been trending on Twitter. While the actor has maintained her silence on the controversial statement by Mukesh Khanna and others, her father Shatrughan Sinha came out to defend her daughter.

In a 'Ask Me a Question' session on Instagram held by Sonakshi on Friday, the actor was bombarded with questions on 'Ramayan'. Replying to a fan who asked, 'Sanjivani booti kaun laya tha?', Sonakshi wrote, "Lots of you have Ramayan related questions, please watch it on Doordarshan and you will get all your answers! Jai Bajrang Bali!"

Shatrughan Sinha reacts

Veteran television actor Mukesh Khanna, best-known for his role as Shaktimaan, in a recent interview was asked to comment about the Ramayan and Mahabharata re-runs. Reacting to it, he stated that it would do good for people who have no idea or need to learn more about epics. He further added that it would help Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha too.

Reacting to Mukesh Khanna's comment on Sonakshi Sinha, the actor's father Shatrughan Sinha has asked what makes Khanna an 'expert' about these epics. "I believe someone has a problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?”, he said.

