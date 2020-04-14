'If Shatruji Feels Taking Sonakshi Sinha's Name Was A Mistake, Then It Is': Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna invited trolls when he commented on Sonakshi Sinha's Ramayan knowledge after she was unable to answer a question on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 in 2019. Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha talked about the trolls degrading her daughter's esteem. And now, as per the latest reports, Shaktiman star Mukesh Khanna has clarified the juggle by saying that netizens have blown his comment out of proportion.

Mukesh Khanna defends his comments on Sonakshi Sinha

As Mukesh Khanna's much-acclaimed show Shaktimaan is back on television amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the actor interacted with a news portal about the same. In between the conversation, Mukesh Khanna was questioned about slamming Sonakshi Sinha's knowledge in the past. Here's what Mukesh Khanna said in defence of his statement.

The Mahabharat actor expressed that people have blown his comment out of proportion. Mukesh Khanna then revealed that he has known Shatrughan Sinha for years and has huge respect for him. Speaking about how he did not intend to demean Sonakshi Sinha's knowledge, Mukesh Khanna stated that he took her name as a mere example and did not mean to question her proficiency in any way.

Furthermore, in the same interaction with the news portal, Mukesh Khanna also conveyed displeasure about the current generation not having adequate knowledge about Indian literature and history. Additionally, Mukesh again brought in Sonakshi Sinha’s name and stated that if Shatruji feels that taking Sonakshi’s name was a mistake, then yes, it is. But, it was not intentional, expressed Mukesh Khanna.

For the unversed, as per reports, while Sonakshi Sinha planned to remain quiet about the controversy, her dad Shatrughan Sinha has indirectly spoken on behalf of his daughter. Talking to an entertainment portal, Shatrughan Sinha exclaimed that his daughter does not need any approvals from anyone. And, he also stated that no one has been appointed as the guardian of the Hindu religion.

