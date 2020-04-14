The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'If Shatruji Feels Taking Sonakshi Sinha's Name Was A Mistake, Then It Is': Mukesh Khanna

Bollywood News

Mukesh Khanna, in interaction with a news portal, defended his statement on Sonakshi Sinha & clarified that he might have taken her name, but not intentionally

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
mukesh khanna

Mukesh Khanna invited trolls when he commented on Sonakshi Sinha's Ramayan knowledge after she was unable to answer a question on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 in 2019. Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha talked about the trolls degrading her daughter's esteem. And now, as per the latest reports, Shaktiman star Mukesh Khanna has clarified the juggle by saying that netizens have blown his comment out of proportion.

Mukesh Khanna defends his comments on Sonakshi Sinha  

As Mukesh Khanna's much-acclaimed show Shaktimaan is back on television amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the actor interacted with a news portal about the same. In between the conversation, Mukesh Khanna was questioned about slamming Sonakshi Sinha's knowledge in the past. Here's what Mukesh Khanna said in defence of his statement. 

Also Read | Mukesh Khanna rejected Ekta Kapoor's 'Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki' for THIS reason

The Mahabharat actor expressed that people have blown his comment out of proportion. Mukesh Khanna then revealed that he has known Shatrughan Sinha for years and has huge respect for him. Speaking about how he did not intend to demean Sonakshi Sinha's knowledge, Mukesh Khanna stated that he took her name as a mere example and did not mean to question her proficiency in any way. 

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha dating Zaheer Iqbal? When duo came to know about rumours via Google Alerts

Furthermore, in the same interaction with the news portal, Mukesh Khanna also conveyed displeasure about the current generation not having adequate knowledge about Indian literature and history. Additionally, Mukesh again brought in Sonakshi Sinha’s name and stated that if Shatruji feels that taking Sonakshi’s name was a mistake, then yes, it is. But, it was not intentional, expressed Mukesh Khanna. 

Also Read | Shatrughan Sinha spending quarantine by binge-watching classic films, web series

For the unversed, as per reports, while Sonakshi Sinha planned to remain quiet about the controversy, her dad Shatrughan Sinha has indirectly spoken on behalf of his daughter. Talking to an entertainment portal, Shatrughan Sinha exclaimed that his daughter does not need any approvals from anyone. And, he also stated that no one has been appointed as the guardian of the Hindu religion. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Also Read | Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna, Asks, 'How Are You An Expert?'; Defends Sonakshi

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DGCA
DGCA EXTENDS SUSPENSION OF FLIGHTS
PM FAILED TO ADDRESS ECONOMIC CONCERNS: SENA-NCP
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS TO EXTEND SUSPENSION
MEA
PAK FIRES ON 2 INDIAN FISHING BOATS
Prashant Kishor
KISHOR'S RESPONSE TO LOCKDOWN EXTN
PM Modi
PM MODI ISSUES 7-POINT MANTRA