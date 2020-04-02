Sonakshi Sinha's 'Kalank' And Other Multi-starrers That Failed At Box Office

Over the years, Bollywood has created quite a few films that worked either for their cast or for the premise. However, there were a few films that did not work at the box office despite having an attractive star cast. Have a look at a list of such films here.

Multi-starrers that failed at the box office

1. Kalank

Kalank was a romantic drama film released in the year 2019. This film was much hyped for the huge star cast that it had. Kalank featured actors like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt, amongst others. This film was a love story between the leading characters but went on to take an ugly turn towards the end. The film received negative reviews and also eventually failed at the box office.

2. Players

Players was an action film that released in the year 2012. This film had a huge star cast that included actors like Vinod Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, and Sonam Kapoor, amongst others. The plot of this film revolved around a group of people who are trying to pull off a robbery. The film was directed by Abbas and Mastan. Players failed miserably to impress the audience.

3. Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag was an action drama film released in the year 2007. The film featured a number of talented actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn, and Sushmita Sen, amongst others. The plot of this film revolved around two bodyguards who end up joining a gang of gangsters. Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag was directed by Ram Gopal Varma, who also contributed to the story of the film. This film failed badly at the box office.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: FoxStarHindi)

