Alia Bhatt Spotted In Stylish Salmon Pink Outfit While Shooting In Town

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted wearing a salmon pink outfit on a location in town. The Dear Zindagi star was seen wearing a pink jacket over a pink polka-dotted frock. The star was recently seen playing a lead role in Abhishek Verman’s Kalank. Since then, the star has been keen on coming out with some of her new projects like Brahmastra, Sadak 2, and Takht.

Alia’s Upcoming Films

Alia will be seen on the big screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra which is set to hit cinemas in the coming year. Bhatt is also working for Sadak 2 along with a panel of talented cast members including Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Alia will also be making her Tamil debut with Rajamouli’s huge budget film, Ram Ravan Rajyam. She is accompanied by Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan Teja in the Tamil film.

On #AliaBe today I will show you a very important part of my life - Fitness🏋‍♀🏃‍♀🥇 My workout routine and what's a typical gym session like. Click to watch the new video https://t.co/3ebsm7b0fD pic.twitter.com/06QoBrAVif — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) November 21, 2019

Here it is guys!!! An all new video on my @YouTube channel with your questions and a surprise giveaway at the end 🎁 Watch the latest video on my channel #AliaBe nowhttps://t.co/YBQ8nPqgCj pic.twitter.com/KTxY79YrL7 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) October 25, 2019

Let's make Diwali special for our pooches 🐶💫 Include them in the festivities. Celebrate light, togetherness, and happiness in a pooch-friendly way. Wishing all of you a happy and pooch-friendly Diwali! #letscoexist #PoochOverPatakahttps://t.co/mMEJLLj7TB — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) October 26, 2019



