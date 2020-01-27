Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan To Collaborate For 'Krissh 4'? Details Inside

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have been the talk of the town ever since the pictures of the actors from a party has gone viral on the internet. It has been speculated that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will join hands for the much-loved superhero franchise Krissh 4. It was also rumoured previously that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in Satte Pe Satta remake helmed by Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Prove That White Is The Colour Of The Season

As per a recent report, it is said that Priyanka Chopra Jonas who played the female lead with Hrithik Roshan in the previous Krissh movies, will not be back for the fourth segment of the franchise. Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan want to collaborate with Deepika Padukone.

However, the role has to justify her presence. Only the Deepika Padukone will agree to say yes to go ahead with the project.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Other Bollywood Stars With Wax Figures At Madame Tussauds

None of the official sources has confirmed the news yet. Neither the actors nor the makers have commented anything about it. However, the news has surely made Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s fans excited.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Or Deepika Padukone: Who Brought Their A-game To Davos This 2020?

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Recalls His On-set Experiences From His Debut Film 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai'

What is next in store for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone?

Hrithik Roshan is currently basking in the glory of his successful films Super 30 and War. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has been critically acclaimed for her performance in her latest release Chhapaak.

Deepika Padukone essayed the role of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor in the movie. Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, playing the role of Romi, the wife of Kapil Dev. The film also stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Slays In White Ethnic And Western Outfits; Which One Looks Better?

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan, Sussane Khan & Other Bollywood Couples Who Stayed Friends After Separation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.