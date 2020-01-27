Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Prove That White Is The Colour Of The Season

Bollywood is known to give major fashion inspiration to fans all across the globe. One of the fashion trends that created a major buzz in tinsel town was an all-white look. It seems this the Bollywood beauties that are rocking this trend are Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Alia, Sharddha and Deepika never fail to impress their fans with their amazing sense of style. All three Bollywood divas have been experimenting with their looks lately. All the three divas styled their all-white ensemble in a fresh and stunning way. Let's see who pulled off the all-white look perfectly.

Alia Bhatt

The young fashion inspiration of the Bollywood is often spotted in pastel shades and whites. She was recently spotted wearing a pretty snow-white blazer dress for a photoshoot. She opted for a simple side-parted wavy hairdo paired with neutral reddish-brown makeup look and nude lips. She went for a no-jewellery look with the attire.

Shraddha Kapoor:

Shraddha Kapoor is giving major goals with her promotional looks and public appearances. She was seen sporting this beautiful all-white mini dress during the promotions of Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha opted for a cute all-white retro-inspired mini dress with small cut-out work all over it. She completed her look with a pretty side-parted braided hairdo with neutral brown makeup. She paired the whole look with black studded heels and delicate small golden ear studs.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone is well-known among her fans for her bold and elegant avatar. Recently, she was spotted sporting a pretty statement all-white ensemble. She wore a crystal white co-ord set where she went for a denim white long fitted shirt paired with a crystal white flowy skirt. She completed her look with a pulled-back ponytail and bold makeup look. She went for pretty golden dangler earrings and nude stilettoes which complimented her look perfectly.

Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram/ Shraddha Kapoor Instagram/ Shaleena Nathani Instagram

