Fans Gush Over The Birth Of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Baby Girl, Flood Social Media

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl. The Indian cricketer took social media by a storm when he announced the news on social media platforms. Fans of the couple went berserk and flooded the social media platforms with their reaction and comments about the same. A number of fans sent their wishes and love to the couple as they begin a new chapter in their lives.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome baby girl

Virat Kohli took to his social media handles and revealed that his and Anushka Sharma’s baby has arrived. He posted a picture, which read, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.” Check out the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as the news about Anushka Sharma delivering a baby this afternoon went up on social media, fans of the couple flooded Twitter and Instagram with their comments. Numerous fans congratulated the couple and sent them much love and warm regards. Several other fans requested to see pictures of the baby. Many other people were happy to hear the news and that the mother and child were both healthy. Check out the fan reactions.

Congratulations both â¤ï¸ — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) January 11, 2021

Congratulations both of u â˜ºï¸â˜ºï¸ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 11, 2021

I just wanted to wish you a life long happiness,prosperity & peace â¤



And congrats for your new baby girlðŸ˜‡



Smile like this as alwaysðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/ldzqqMbsl9 — TRAVELLING SOLDIER ðŸŽðŸŽ (@che_gue_vara__) January 11, 2021

Congrats Viruskha. So happy for both of you pic.twitter.com/GOKt5BwaGU — Jay. (@Itxjunu18) January 11, 2021

Congratulations Virat Kohli, wishing you will have a great time with the new member. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 11, 2021

Big congratulations to both of you ðŸ˜‡ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 11, 2021

Congratulations â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ™ŒðŸ™ŒðŸ™ŒðŸ™Œ

Lots of blessings and love for family .

All the best for this new chapter in your life .

KING, QUEEN and PRINCESS !!!! — Yashswini Rao (@ItsYashswiniR) January 11, 2021

The Princess will love kohli the same way anushka does and kohli will love the Princess the same way he loved anushka ðŸ˜â¤ï¸



Congratulations to you both ...ðŸ˜ðŸ™pic.twitter.com/C5Vkkb33Tg — Chaitanya Virat â¶â½™ðŸ˜ŽðŸ’« (@116_Adelaide) January 11, 2021

Waiting since so long ðŸ˜­ðŸ’—ðŸ˜... many many congrats for your new phase of life â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/thFpjEk70V — á¡¶êª–êª¹êªŠá­¢ (@_taru_n) January 11, 2021

Congratulations, she shares her birthday with Rahul Dravid. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 11, 2021

Anushka Sharma's baby's photos

A report by Zoom Entertainment suggests that Anushka Sharma and Virat have decided that they want to keep their baby away from social media. The media portal stated that the actor feels it is a decision that one's child should be able to take. Reportedly, she feels that no kid should be made to be more special than the other. Moreover, the couple realises that it is going to be difficult, but they intend to follow through. So for some time, there might not be Anushka Sharma's baby's photos.

Pregnant Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma announced that she is expecting in August 2020. Check out the post below.

