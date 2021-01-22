Fans Pay Tribute To Parveen Babi On Her Death Anniversary, Old Pictures Go Viral

Parveen Babi was a popular actor back in the day who had shared the screen with superstars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Feroz Khan and Rishi Kapoor among many others. An unseen picture of late actor Parveen Babi started doing the round on social media as fans of her paid tribute to her on her death anniversary. In the post, the actor was seen in several avatars and the various characters she had portrayed on screen.

Parveen Babi's unseen picture

In one of the pictures from the collage, Parveen Babi was seen holding a rose stock in her mouth. The actor was seen donning a beautiful red dress and a choker necklace to go with the outfit. In another picture, she was seen in a curly hairdo as she wore a diamond set paired up with the red outfit.

In the last two pictures, Babi was seen wearing a black beaded necklace that she paired up with a black dress. The actor was seen in her signature hairstyle that was open hair with a middle parting. The post is captioned as, "Remembering Glamorous Style Diva, Fashion Model, Leading Lady of 70s-80s #ParveenBabi ji on death anniversary”. Check out the post below.

Parveen Babi death anniversary

Netizens react to post on Parveen Babi's death anniversary

The pictures garnered a lot of attention from netizens who flocked to the post to pay tribute to Parveen Babi on her death anniversary. Several netizens left showered the post with their love and kind regards and left heart and kiss emoticons on the post. Several other actors wrote in the comments that they miss watching her on-screen.

Many other netizens wrote in the comments their favourite film of the actor and mentioned that they would watch it again. Numerous other people shared the picture among the fans of the actor. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Another picture that was posted by the Instagram page. Parveen Babi was seen in the frame with Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Amaan. The caption of the post read, "Remembering gorgeous diva of 70s-80s, #ParveenBabi. With #ZeenatAman and #ShabanaAzmi during the making of Ashanti (1982)" Check out the post below.

How did Parveen Babi die?

Parveen Babi passed away on January 22nd, 2005 at her residence. A report in Daily Bhaskar suggests that Parveen Babi's health had degraded in her last days and that the actor succumbed due to total organ failure and diabetes. Mid Day also reported that the actor had gangrene of the left foot.

