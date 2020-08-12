Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy News Has Got Twitter Users Rejoicing, See Tweets

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Wednesday have confirmed that they are expecting a second child. In a statement released by the family, the couple said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support." This has got the Twitterati rejoicing as Bebo embraces motherhood for the second time.

Fans pour in wishes for Kareena Kapoor

I am very glad Kareena is pregnant, I congratulate her.#KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/ntSq0vWcI2 — Gamze (@cekici_elif) August 12, 2020

One of the fans showcased her excitement for Kareena's pregnancy. She tweeted 'Bebo is pregnant' several times and also shared a stunning picture of the Angrezi Medium actor when she had walked the ramp while being pregnant with Taimur. Take a look at the tweet.

Bebooo is pregnant

I love her 🥺🥺😘😘😘

Congrats kareena #KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/2gU9BcRsM7 — Hani🇸🇴💕 (@yoursfavouritee) August 12, 2020

Kareena Kapoor is pregnant❤️ — 𝕂𝕒𝕓𝕙𝕚 𝕂𝕙𝕦𝕤𝕙𝕚 𝕂𝕒𝕓𝕙𝕚 𝔾𝕙𝕦𝕞 (@arpi01010404) August 12, 2020

Omgggg Kareena is pregnant !!!🥰 — Kenza✨ (@itskenzaH) August 12, 2020

KAREENA IS PREGNANT??????????? IWIWJAHAHAJAJA HELPPPPPPP WOW — 𝙨𝙞𝙢𝙧𝙖𝙣⍣🍦 (@simashiyana) August 12, 2020

One of the fans expressed her excitement for Kareena's adorable munchkin becoming an elder brother now. She tweeted that now Taimur will have a little brother or a sister. Take a look at the tweet.

If its true, taimur !! U gonna have siblings ! U gonna hav lil sis or lil bro ! Omgggg ! Soo happy for u ! — yumie (@yumiekhan) August 12, 2020

Congratulations to Kareena and Saif, who are expecting their 2nd child together! Prayers for a health pregnancy! — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) August 12, 2020

Saif and Kareena became proud parents for the first time in the year 2016 with Taimur. Now that the couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the second time, congratulations are already in order for Saif and Kareena. The Jab We Met actor in 2018 had said, "Two more years," when she was asked about the second child.

On the work front

Saif was last seen alongside Alaya F and Tabu in the film Jawaani Jaaneman. He had earlier ruled the theatres with the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which he starred alongside Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar. As for his upcoming films, he will next be seen opposite Rani Mukherji in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and will also be seen in the sequel of Go Goa Gone.

Kareena was last seen alongside the late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Forrest Gump, an iconic Hollywood film by Tom Hanks. She will also be seen in the magnum opus Takht along with the Poo Diaries TV series.

