Fans Get Emotional As Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Video Of Him Dancing With Sushant

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his social media to share a video of one of his first memories with Sushant Singh Rajput. Chaturvedi earlier shared a picture from his college event where he met Sushant for the first time. Now, he has shared a video from the same event of him dancing with the late actor after winning the contest.

Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls a memory with Sushant Singh Rajput

Describing the background behind the video and the aftermath of the event, Chaturvedi penned down a long caption with it. He revealed that he was in college pursuing his B.Com degree and CA on the side. He added that he chose to participate in a National Talent Hunt contest and won. Chaturvedi further wrote that he was the one who won but Sushant rejoiced with him as they danced together.

Adding that his 'confidence was on cloud 9' that day, Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that he and his family did not sleep that night due to the excitement. He also gushed about his name being announced on the stage by Sushant Singh Rajput. He revealed that his parents then thought that there was something extraordinary in him.

Chaturvedi then dropped the idea of being a CA and started pursuing acting after his parents gave him permission. He added that the contest was his first victory and it was where his journey began. Adding that he now has trouble sleeping, Chaturvedi said that he has seen the video over a thousand times and kept wondering if he should share it. He finally decided to share it because both of them danced their hearts out in the video.

Fans were very happy to see this side of Sushant and took to the comments section to react to it. Many of them dropped down the heart and fire emojis while many commented 'Miss him' for the late actor. One user wrote, "ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ good times". Another one wrote, "It made me cry ðŸ˜žðŸ˜–ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­".

Admiring Sushant, one user wrote, "He's just pure LOVE.ðŸ˜ðŸ˜â¤ï¸âœ¨". Another one commented, "Much love Siddhant. Happy to see you share the grief with all of us". Admiring the two, another netizen wrote, "Two gems in a single frame â¤ï¸ :'))". Siddhant had said in one of his earlier posts that his journey started with the talent contest and that Sushant will always be a part of it.

