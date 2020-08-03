Siddhant Chaturvedi Dresses Up Like The Rock & Tries To Become 'rakhi Proof'; See Pic

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a quirky post on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The actor posed for the camera and showed how to be 'rakhi proof' this year. He also asked his fans how many of them could relate to the picture or pose in the picture on the day of Raksha Bandhan 2020.

Siddhant dresses up like the rock

The actor dressed up like Dwayne Johnson, also known as the Rock, and wrote on his Instagram story “Rocky ban ke Rakhi proof” (translates to dress up like ‘Rocky’ to be Rakhi proof) and wished everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan 2020.

Siddhant was seen wearing a black turtleneck pullover and a pair of chains and had put on a pair of shades as well. Moreover, the actor looked at the camera with one eyebrow raised as he stood with his arms crossed. In the caption, he asked his fans how many of them could relate to his picture and post. Check out the picture below.

Fans call Siddhant the Rock

As soon as the post went up, fans flocked to it and left their comments and reactions on the post. Several fans commented on the post saying that the actor looked like The Rock. Many other users gave the actor a shoutout by regarding him with the name of his debut role in Bollywood, MC Sher. Check out the comments below.

What is Raksha Bandhan?

Raksha Bandhan is a festival celebrated by Indians every year to celebrate the bond of a brother and sister. On this day, sisters remind their brothers to take care of them and tie a rakhi on their wrist. In exchange, the brother gives the sister gifts.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's new music video

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently released his debut music video that was shot by his father during the coronavirus lockdown. He dedicated the song to all the frontline coronavirus warriors. Siddhant Chaturvedi's Dhoop song was also loved by his fans and has been doing the rounds on social media. Check it out below.

Siddhant Chaturvedi on the work front

Siddhant Chaturvedi has a few projects lined up his way which include a film with Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone. The film has been directed by Shakun Batra, the upcoming film is expected to release in 2021. Reportedly, the shooting of the film is put on a halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Chaturvedi will be also seen along with debutante Sharvari Wagh, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in the much-anticipated sequel of the hit film, Bunty Aur Babli. Helmed by Varun Sharma, the story of the movie revolves around the lives of Bunty and Babli, who are forced out of retirement after a spate of robberies with their trademark sigil start appearing across India.

