Actor Faraaz Khan On Life Support After Brain Infection, Family Seeks Funds For Treatment

Former Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who was seen in films such as Mehendi and Fareb, is fighting for his life in a Bengaluru hospital. The 46-year-old actor who is the son of Mahabharat actor Yusuf Khan was diagnosed with a brain infection and pneumonia after his lungs got infected. Due to a lack of funds for his treatment, his family members Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon started a fund-raising campaign to gather money.

Faraaz Khan battling for life in ICU

In the fundraising campaign, the family members explained his critical condition and urged everyone to lend their hand of support. Describing Faraaz’s medical condition, the campaign read that the actor had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year. Recently, his coughing had aggravated so due to the prevailing pandemic owing to which he decided to consult a doctor over a video call. The family members further wrote that over the call on 8th October 2020, the doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalization was the best thing to do.

The family members informed that “Immediately we called for an ambulance. However what happened after that has shaken us up to the core. While the ambulance was on its way, Faraaz suddenly suffered a seizure. He suddenly started shaking uncontrollably and couldn’t control his movements either. As soon as the ambulance arrived, Faraaz was out on a stretcher and was being lowered into the ambulance when he suffered another seizure. As the ambulance was rushing to Vikram Hospital, Banglore, he suffered a third seizure in the ambulance in such a short time span.”

The relatives further wrote that the actor was later admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram hospital where the doctors informed the family that he had suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. The doctors also informed that besides suffering from these seizures, “he swallowed the mucous and saliva of his cough which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia in there. Because of this his blood pressure and heartbeat increased massively and he wasn’t able to breathe. He was put in the ICU care where after a series of complicated procedures and heavy antibiotics he was brought to stability.”

At last, his relatives concluded the post on a positive note and wrote that according to the doctors, Faraaz can get better and go back to his normal life if he receives the necessary treatment in the ICU and hospitalization. They mentioned on the fundraising site that this can only be possible with the help and support of his fan and people who can save him by donating some amount and share this piece of information with others.

