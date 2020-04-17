Farah Khan Lashes Out At Rangoli Chandel & Defends Reporting Her Account On Twitter

Ace jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali was amongst the celebrities who went on to lash out at Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel whose Twitter account was suspended on Thursday. Farah Khan Ali had accused Rangoli Chandel on her tweet for targeting a particular community on social media. Farah Khan Ali also revealed in an interview with a publication on why she went on to report Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account.

Farah Khan Ali accused Rangoli Chandel of attacking people on social media

Farah Khan Ali said that Rangoli Chandel is entitled to her views but she should not go on to attack people. Farah Khan Ali said that after she reported Rangoli Chandel's account, the latter got blocked. Farah Khan Ali further said that Rangoli Chandel's Twitter handle often attacks people by saying horrible things.

Farah Khan Ali added that not everything Rangoli Chandel says is true. Farah Khan Ali accused Rangoli Chandel's Twitter handle to spread venom against the Muslim community. Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was suspended after she passed out a defamatory tweet against a certain community. Farah Khan Ali also tweeted lashing out at Rangoli for the latter's tweet.

It’s a shame that an acid attack victim has such venom in her. It’s bn years since that happened &Rangoli Chandel has recovered physically but shocked with the hatred she spews day in & out stating to kill ppl from a certain community &compares herself 2 Nazis brazenly. @Twitter https://t.co/tmwJLxRKz8 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

There are equal number of both good & bad ppl from ALL religions. To condemn all ovr the actions of some or wish them ALL dead is EVIL & VILE. No one should be killed in the name of religion. And those that call out for that killing should be taken to task whoever it may be. — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Farah Khan Ali spoke about meeting Rangoli along with Kangana Ranaut in the past

Farah Khan Ali also revealed her encounter with Rangoli Chandel in the past. She said that she had met Rangoli in the past along with Kangana Ranaut a couple of times. She said that Rangoli seemed to be very sweet to her so she does not understand what changed her suddenly.

