Rangoli Chandel & Other Celebs In Spotlight On April 16, 2020

Celebs are still trying to keep their fans entertained amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Some stars are also spreading awareness about the pandemic via social media. However, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel was on the news for her recent Twitter controversy. Here is the entertainment news recap for today, on April 16, 2020.

Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was suspended

@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?@OfficeofUT @AUThackeray https://t.co/tKCqS5CZgN — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) April 16, 2020

Several netizens on social media reported Rangoli Chandel's account after she posted a tweet. Many celebs, such as Reema Kagti and Farah Khan, also called out Rangoli Chandel for her controversial post online. Soon, Rangoli Chandel's account was suspended and her account is now inaccessible.

Chadwick Boseman's fans are worried about his health

Chadwick Boseman recently posted the above video on social media. He discussed a massive donation for COVID-19 relief funds, but Chadwick Boseman's fans were more worried about his drastic weight loss. Many noticed how skinny he looked and questioned him about his health.

Alia Bhatt mourns the loss of Taj Hotel's employee Ronald D’Mello

[Alia Bhatt Instagram]

Alia Bhatt recently shared that Ronald D’Mello, a beloved Taj Hotel employee, passed away due to COVID-19. Alia Bhatt even shared a heartwarming photo of herself alongside Ronald D’Mello and Ranbir Kapoor. This news was first revealed by Taj Hotel's renowned owner, Gauri Devidayal.

Rihanna sent a ventilator for her dad after he tested positive for COVID-19

Rihanna's father tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. After being discharged, Rihanna's father had an interview with an entertainment portal. During his interview, he revealed that Rihanna was truly worried about him and she tried to help him as much as she could. Rihanna even got him a ventilator during his stay in the hospital.

Blake Lively shares a gossip girl meme relevant to COVID-19

[Blake Lively Instagram]

Blake Lively recently jumped on the Gossip Girl meme bandwagon. She shared the above meme on her Instagram story. The meme was relevant to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and advised fans to wear gloves wherever they went.

