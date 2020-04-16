Rangoli Chandel Issues Fiery First Response After Her Twitter Account's Suspension

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel issued her first response after her Twitter account was suspended over a controversial tweet. She took a dig at the American company, terming it ‘anti-India’ and stating that those making fun of Gods and leaders like the Prime Minister were spared, but the accounts of those questioning attacks on doctors were were suspended.

Rangoli, who is also the manager of the Tanu Weds Manu star, added that she has no plans to revive her account to 'empower' the platform with her 'honest' opinions. She added that her sister could reach out directly instead of using a 'biased platform.'

Here’s her full statement:

"Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sisters spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out , a biased platform can be easily avoided."

Rangoli’s Twitter account was suspended after her tweet was flagged by celebrities like Reema Kagti, Kubbra Sait and Farah Khan Ali. She had fumed that a particular community and 'secular media' be shot, allegedly in the aftermarth of the attack at doctors and medical workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad.

Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis. 🙏🙏🙏 . pic.twitter.com/lJ3u6btyOm — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

