Farah Khan And Chef Vikas Khanna Donate Over 40,000 Sanitary Pads To Migrant Women

During this tough time, many celebs are coming forward to help people in several ways possible. Recently, Farah Khan and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna have come forward to help the migrant workers. The duo has collaborated to donate over 40,000 sanitary pads to the women migrant workers in India.

Before taking the decision, Farah Khan, who currently is in self-isolation in Mumbai, and Vikas Khanna, currently residing in New York, have addressed the plight of women migrant workers over the phone. Shedding light on the initiative, Farah Khan said in a telephone conversation that during these times of distress and doubt, it is a relief to know that there are so many people who are willing to help others ahead of their own. She also said that she is very proud of Vikas Khanna, who is managing the charitable work from New York.

Farah Khan also went on to share pictures on her social media handle giving fans a glimpse of their charitable work. She took to Twitter to share photos of people distributing the sanitary pads to women and also the boxes that have been stacked up. Along with the pictures, she also wrote, “Thanks @TheVikasKhanna who introduced me2 @NiineIndia @PayalTulsiyan who so generously has donated 100 cartons of sanitary napkins (over 40,000 pads) 4 migrant women n more. Thank u @RotiGharIndia 4taking over the distribution n @zoamorani 4 introducing me to this wonderful NGO.” Check out the post below.

Apart from that, chef Vikas Khanna is also organising the "World's largest Eid feast" in Mumbai to feed nearly about 1.75 lakh people in the city worst-affected by the coronavirus pandemic in India. The 48-year-old world-renowned chef-author who, amid the COVID-19 crisis is working around the clock to arrange the feast starting on Friday. He has also distributed millions of dry ration meals to the less fortunate in 79 cities in India.

