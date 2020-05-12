Farah Khan Reveals Daughter Anya Collected & Donated More Than ₹2.5 Lakhs Via Her Sketches

As the country grapples to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, the Bollywood film fraternity is setting an example for masses across the nation, as many stars have donated generously to contain the spread of the on-going global threat. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra have donated their bit to the PM Cares Fund. However, director Farah Khan pledged her donation in a unique way, as she auctioned her daughter’s sketches to raise funds for the COVID warriors. Recently, Farah Khan revealed that the total collection from the sale of sketches has amounted to more than 2.5 lakhs. Read details.

Farah Khan, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to her Instagram handle to share a video, which features drawings sketched by her daughter, Anya Kunder. With the video shared, Farah revealed that they have raised more than 2.5 lakhs as a donation to battle the COVID outbreak in the country. Take a look:

Here is what Farah Khan wrote: “Over a 100 sketches done n a little more than 2 n a half lakhs collected n donated!! Thank you to all the generous contributors ♥️Anya is ready for round 2 of orders.. #sketchapet #sketchforcharity .. video shot by #divakunder”.

Farah Khan- On the professional front:

Farah Khan is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who have successfully managed to strike a balance between her career as a director and a choreographer. Farah Khan, who last directed Happy New Year, will be seen sporting the director’s hat for the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1982 flick Satte Pe Satta.

