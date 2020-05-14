'Czar Will Have To Wear It Now' Says Farah Khan Flaunting 'hair Band' She Knit; See Pic

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan has been actively sharing social media updates with the activities she has been keeping herself busy with while under lockdown. On Thursday, she shared a post with a picture of her attempt to knit a hairband for her son Czar and gave a hilarious caption to the post. She wrote, "I started knitting a hair band for my son Czar.. it’s clearly turned into smthng we cannot fathom! Is it a mask? Is it a loin cloth? Is it the flag of italy??😂 whatever it is Czar will hav to wear it now!! Any suggestions?"

The picture of the knitting sample posted by Farah Khan gathered a lot of laughs from her fans and followers including some from the film fraternity. As Farah had asked for suggestions for what the cloth looked like, many of her fans obliged with comments like, “Turn it into a bandana” while another wrote, “Keep going, let the mystery unfold itself!”. One user commented, "Very creative 🙌😂 lol no idea what it is though".

While Farah tried her hand at knitting, her daughter Anya has been making her proud with her sketching to raise money for the welfare of stray dogs in Mumbai amid lockdown due to coronavirus. The Om Shanti Om director had recently shared a video through Instagram where sketches made by her daughter were displayed as she revealed that Rs 2.5 lakh had been collected until now.

She wrote, "Over a 100 sketches done n a little more than 2 n a half lakhs collected n donated!! Thnk you to all the generous contributors ♥️Anya is ready for round 2 of orders.. #sketchapet #sketchforcharity .. video shot by #divakunder"

What's next for Farah Khan?

Farah Khan is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who have successfully managed to strike a balance between her career as a director and a choreographer. Farah Khan, who last directed Happy New Year, will be seen sporting the director’s hat for the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1982 film Satte Pe Satta.

