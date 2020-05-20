Vikas Khanna Names A Dish After Sonu Sood's Native Place For His Charity Work

According to reports, Sonu Sood has been out there trying to help migrants and those who are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sood, who is known for films like Dabangg and R Rajkumar, has been trying hard to provide food to the daily wage workers. He has also been helping them to reach their hometowns and villages amidst the coronavirus lockdown. For his efforts and kind gestures, Master chief Vikas Khanna decided to honour him. Read further ahead to know more details:

Vikas Khanna names a dish Moga to thank Sonu Sood

According to reports, Sonu Sood’s efforts towards society has been noticed by Vikas Khanna. Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna was very much impressed by Sonu Sood’s dedication. He then decided to name a new dish after Sood’s native village, which is called Moga.

Taking to his social media handle Vikas Khanna posted a photo of this dish. He posted this tweet on Tuesday saying that he has been inspired by the actor's dedication. The Master chef wrote, "Dear @SonuSood every day you are inspiring us. Can't cook for you right now in appreciation of your work. So sending you a dish I'm going to name "MOGA" after your birthplace. #Respect #RealHero." Khanna called Sood a real hero and was really happy about his work.

Dear @SonuSood everyday you are inspiring us.

Can’t cook for you right now in appreciation of your work.

So sending you a dish Im going to name “MOGA” after your birthplace. ❤️#Respect #RealHero pic.twitter.com/F7D61AfrgN — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 19, 2020

Sonu Sood was very quick and humble in replying to this tweet by Khanna. He called Khanna a brother and said that it was a very special thing and really wanted to taste the dish Moga. Taking to his social media handle, Sood wrote, “Bhaiiiiii. Now, this is SOMETHING, the most special thing I heard today. Love u man for all the great work ur doing. U inspire n yes... can’t wait to taste “MOGA” made by THE WORLD’s BEST CHEF Trophy my home town MOGA will be proud today.” Here is the tweet:

Bhaiiiiii. Now this is SOMETHING👏, the most special thing I heard today. Love u man for all the great work ur doing . U inspire❣️ n yes... can’t wait to taste “MOGA” made by THE WORLD’s BEST CHEF 🏆 my home town MOGA will be proud today. 🙏 https://t.co/OLS6LuOcyS — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 19, 2020

For the unversed, Sonu Sood has been trying to help migrant workers by arranging buses and tickets for them. Most of the workers are stuck in a different place and are facing a lot of issues. Thus, to help them, Sood is taking all the efforts possible. A lot of fans have been noticing these efforts too and expressing their gratitude via their social media handles. Sood is also trying to respond to all those who are reaching out to him on Twitter.

