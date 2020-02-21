Malaika Arora Goes Vintage With Saree, Farah Khan Wants Her To 'dress Like This Every Day'

Malaika Arora is a gorgeous Bollywood actor who is easily one of the most stylish divas of the industry. She is an active fashion enthusiast and fitness promoter. Recently, she made news for wearing a bewitching patola saree to an event. Take a look at what happened afterwards.

Malaika Arora slays in a Patola Saree

Everyone can just count on diva Malaika Arora to set trends and make heads turn with her fashion choices. The actor can sport every look with equal ease and comfort. Be it mini dresses or neon pieces, from bodycon outfits to kurtis, she can carry them all. Recently, she was seen taking the ethnic look to a whole new level.

While attending the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 in Mumbai last night, Malaika Arora donned a gorgeous Patola saree designed by ace Sangeeta Kilachand. This classic Patola saree was adorned with intricate handwoven marodi embroidery and quirky Indian patterns that added to its charm. Patola was once only reserved for The Royals, but now this double ikat woven silk can be worn by people who can afford it. This type of saree never fail to impress the bystanders, and if it is worn by Malaika Arora then that is the icing on the cake.

Fans cannot seem to get over how beautiful she looks after Malaika posted her picture on Instagram. Farah Khan and Karan Johar even commented on her photo. Farah Khan loved her look so much, in fact, that she persuaded her to wear this saree every day to which Malaika left a hilarious reply saying she’ll wear it to her place for lunch.

