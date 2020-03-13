Farah Khan Set For 'Corona Staycation' With Family; Urges Fans To 'sanitize Please'

Bollywood director Farah Khan took to her Instagram account and posted a quirky take on the growing unrest about the novel coronavirus pandemic that has taken over the entire world. Farah seems to have found a way to chill at home with her family amid the coronavirus pandemonium in the country. She shared a picture of a stack of fun indoor board games and captioned the post with the words "Getting set for the #corona staycation!! #familybondingtime #sanitiseplease".

Take a look:

Read | Farah Khan on Shilpa Shetty becoming a mom again: 'Couldn't keep the secret any longer'

The post was liked and commented on by many of the Om Shanti Om director's friends from the industry including actors Hrithik Roshan, Gauahar Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and others. Farah Khan has urged her followers to use sanitizer in the midst of the scare of the deadly virus. Earlier on Thursday, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor also took to her Twitter handle to raise awareness. 'Hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus,' the actor tweeted. She also suggested her fans to maintain a healthy lifestyle and take supplements that helps in building immunity.

Have a look:

hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus. Washing hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face and stay away from crowded areas. a healthy lifestyle ( good sleep, food and excercise ) is important. Also have supplements that boost immunity ( vit c and d , zinc) — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 12, 2020

Read | Malaika Arora goes vintage with saree, Farah Khan wants her to 'dress like this every day'

The Coronavirus Outbreak

Over 130,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide, with over 4900 succumbing, the most being in China's Hubei province where the disease is believed to have originated. South Korea, Japan, Italy are among the countries which are also severely hit. India reported its first Coronavirus death on March 11, with the confirmed count now above 80. Countries have initiated lockdowns & visa revocations; companies are taking preventive measures to protect employees; and global events have been postponed

Read | Farah Khan on 'Tees Maar Khan' failure: People took lot of joy, I realised it's boy's club

Read | Hrithik Roshan rejected 'Main Hoon Naa', "Did not want a 2-hero film" reveals Farah Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.