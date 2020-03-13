The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Farah Khan Set For 'Corona Staycation' With Family; Urges Fans To 'sanitize Please'

Bollywood News

Amid the growing terror of the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood choreographer-director Farah Khan has chosen to use the lockdown as 'family bonding time'.See pic

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Farah

Bollywood director Farah Khan took to her Instagram account and posted a quirky take on the growing unrest about the novel coronavirus pandemic that has taken over the entire world. Farah seems to have found a way to chill at home with her family amid the coronavirus pandemonium in the country. She shared a picture of a stack of fun indoor board games and captioned the post with the words "Getting set for the #corona staycation!! #familybondingtime #sanitiseplease".

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

Read | Farah Khan on Shilpa Shetty becoming a mom again: 'Couldn't keep the secret any longer'

The post was liked and commented on by many of the Om Shanti Om director's friends from the industry including actors Hrithik Roshan, Gauahar Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and others. Farah Khan has urged her followers to use sanitizer in the midst of the scare of the deadly virus. Earlier on Thursday, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor also took to her Twitter handle to raise awareness. 'Hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus,' the actor tweeted. She also suggested her fans to maintain a healthy lifestyle and take supplements that helps in building immunity.

Have a look:

Read | Malaika Arora goes vintage with saree, Farah Khan wants her to 'dress like this every day'

The Coronavirus Outbreak

Over 130,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide, with over 4900 succumbing, the most being in China's Hubei province where the disease is believed to have originated. South Korea, Japan, Italy are among the countries which are also severely hit. India reported its first Coronavirus death on March 11, with the confirmed count now above 80. Countries have initiated lockdowns & visa revocations; companies are taking preventive measures to protect employees; and global events have been postponed

Read | Farah Khan on 'Tees Maar Khan' failure: People took lot of joy, I realised it's boy's club

Read | Hrithik Roshan rejected 'Main Hoon Naa', "Did not want a 2-hero film" reveals Farah Khan

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Trump
TRUMP DOWNPLAYED CORONAVIRUS: US
Uddhav Thackeray
MAHA DECLARES CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Sachin Tendulkar
SACHIN OPENS UP ON COVID 19