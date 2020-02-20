Hrithik Roshan Rejected 'Main Hoon Naa', "Did Not Want A 2-hero Film" Reveals Farah Khan

Farah Khan made her debut as a director in 2004 with her film titled Main Hoon Na that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Suniel Shetty in the lead. Main Hoon Na's story entailed the Indo-Pak conflict from a neutral point of view and in no time hit the bullseye at the box office. According to the latest report, Farah Khan had approached Hrithik Roshan to play a prominent role in Main Hoon Na, which as rejected by the latter. Read on to know more.

Hrithik Roshan rejected Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na, here's why

According to various reports in other news portals, Farah Khan went through a tough time while casting the character of Laxman Prasad Sharma aka Lucky in 'Main Hoon Na'. She had approached Hrithik Roshan to be a part of the movie. Interestingly, Main Hoon Naa could be the War actor's debut movie, but Hrithik was roped in for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and his debut film became one of the major success at the box office. Post which, Roshan reportedly refused Farah's film as he did not want to a two-hero movie. Khan reportedly also thought of roping in Abhishek Bachchan and Sohail Khan, before finalizing Zayed Khan.

Only recently, Farah Khan featured in a podcast, where she discussed interesting things about her first film Main Hoon Na. Farah revealed that she did not want the villain of Main Hoon Na to be a Muslim as she thought it could be a conscious decision to not have a Muslim antagonist. Khan also revealed that Ayesha Takia, and not Amrita, was the first choice to play tomboy Sanjana Baksh in the film. Actor Sushmita Sen also played a prominent role in Main Hoon Na.



(Image courtesy: Farah Khan Kunder and Hrithik Roshan Instagram)

