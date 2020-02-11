Farah Khan's Birthday Message For Her Triplets Is Heart Warming; Read More

Director and choreographer Farah Khan took to her social media account to wish her triplets on their 12th birthday. Farah Khan's and Shirish Kunder's children Diva, Anya and Czar turned 12 on February 11. Farah Khan posted a throwback picture of her family of five top wish her children.

Sharing the throwback picture on Instagram, Farah Khan captioned the picture with a very cute message for her children. Farah Khan captioned the picture as "My world is small enough to fit into 1 picture..♥️ #tripletsturn12 .. time flies n it’s important to know what s truly important.. #timeflies #flashback #birthday". Many fans of the director wished her children on their birthday. Not just the fans, but also many other actors like Huma Qureshi, Sonali Bendre, Malaika Arora also wished Farah Khan's children.

Check out the post here

In another post, Farah Khan has posted the picture of her children along with their dog. Farah Khan captioned the second picture as "While we try to teach our kids about life, it’s actually them who are teaching us what life should be about ♥️ #tripletsturn12 .. #diva #anya #czar.. and #Astro..(becoz Anya will find a doggie wherever i take her.. his time @bhavanapandey".

Farah Khan is known to be one of the most successful choreographer-turned-director's in Bollywood. She has directed many popular movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. Farah Khan will next be seen collaborating with director Rohit Shetty for their upcoming film which was announced last year in February.

