Farah Khan On Workout Videos By Celebs: 'It's Not A Global Party, It's A Global Pandemic'

Farah Khan isn't happy with the Bollywood celebrities for posting workout videos amid an ongoing battle against pandemic. Remember when Farah said, "Stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you do not have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures."

Reasserting her point of view, Farah Khan in an interview with a film critic said, "I want to apologise to everybody who got scared. I know I took off. Please workout. I walk one hour in the balcony every day. I was disturbed with the frivolity of the situation. It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic."

After Farah Khan slams privileged celebs' lockdown workout videos, Deepika defends her own

Farah further pointed out that she observed that everyone wanted to be 'seen' on Instagram. She said, "There are other things you can do right now, there was a glut of everyone wanting to be seen, and wanting to be on Insta. It seemed a little shallow. We already don’t have a great reputation for being an industry that is deep thinking, even though a lot of people do so much good and contribution. It just seemed like everything was about ‘look at me, look at me.’"

The director concluded by saying, "Figure out a way how to help your neighbours or send food to people.’ You can’t just be, ‘Oh my god, my gym is shut.’ My daughters are 12 years old, they are figuring out how to feed stray dogs. My son is stressed and wants to write songs about something that can help. So, you can’t flaunt your privilege at this time. I know you can but you should not." [sic]

