Farah Khan Slams 'privileged' Celebs For Their Workout Clips From Lockdown; B-town Reacts

The pandemic of novel coronavirus has put the whole country under a lockdown. On day two of the lockdown, filmmaker Farah Khan took to her Instagram to criticise celebs who are sharing their workout videos on their social media handles. She did not take any specific names in her video, but several Bollywood stars have been sharing with fans on how to work out at home. Farah Khan criticised these stars by saying that coronavirus has made life difficult and not many are interested in the videos as survival is at stake.

Bollywood reacts to Farah Khan's video

Several Bollywood celebrities have reacted to Farah Khan's video. Farah’s video had her industry colleagues in splits. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, actors Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Tabu, Raveena Tandon and Arjun Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor and others dropped laughing emojis on the post.

Bollywood reacts to filmmaker's 'privilege' video

“Stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you do not have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us, have bigger concerns during this crisis", she said in her video

Farah Khan's post

Previously, the choreographer-turned-director shared a still from a hilarious sequence in Main Hoon Na where Satish Shah, as a professor, accidentally spits on students while talking and students wear masks to remain protected. Farah shared how she showed ‘foresight’ with the ‘corona masks’ way back in 2004.

Meanwhile, the entertainment industry is on a break with film shoots being put off till April 14th amid the coronavirus threat. Film associations made the decision in a meeting on Sunday. This is after numerous films like Sooryavanshi release was pushed ahead and shooting of films like Jersey was put on hold.

