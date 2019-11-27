Kartik Aaryan's Recent Instagram Story Is Proof That He Is Obsessed With Farah Khan

Kartik Aaryan is always making the headlines after his successful hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor received a lot of love from fans and critics for his amazing performance in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actor is quite active on his social media handle and never fails to give a glimpse of his personal and professional life to his fans and followers. Recently the actor seems to be obsessed with someone from the Bollywood industry.

Kartik Aaryan's obsession with Farah:

Kartik Aaryan, recently, shared a video on his social media story which was shared by Huma Qureshi on her social media account that had a well-known filmmaker in it. The video featured filmmaker Farah Khan who was watching Kartik’s Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare and Huma was shooting her video. While Huma was shooting the video, Farah was watching Kartik’s dance in the song and looked into the camera saying that she is looking at Kartik Aaryan in the song. On this Huma replied to Farah saying that she is lying and she only looks at her choreography and nothing else.

At the end of the video, Farah says that the person in the song is not even doing my choreography. In the video that Huma shared on her social media handle, she captioned it saying that Farah is obsessed with herself. Kartik shared the same video and wrote in the caption that he is obsessed with Farah Khan and a LOL. Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare song from Katik’s upcoming Pati, Patni Aur Woh is choreographed by Farah Khan. From their social media posts, it can be said that even before shooting together Kartik and Farah are known to have a good rapport with each other. As the duo are often seen posting pictures together or are seen commenting under each other’s pictures. Even on Farah Khan’s chat show, the filmmaker shared that Kartik is her favourite student.

On the professional front, Kartik will next be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, this romantic comedy flick is the remake of the 1978 movie which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Rajneeta Kaur in the lead roles. The comedy movie also featured Parveen Babi, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Singh as supporting characters in the movie. In the upcoming movie, Kartik will essay the role of Sanjeev Kumar as Pati, Bhumi will reprise the role of Vidya Sinha as Patni and Ananya will play Rajneeta as 'Woh'.

