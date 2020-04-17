Farah Khan Ali Slams Trolls Mocking Rangoli Chandel's Acid Attack: "This Is Equally Sick"

After Rangoli Chandel was accused by several celebs in Bollywood for spreading hate aiming at a specific community, trolls and several Twitter users mocked Kangana Ranaut’s sister’s past in a series of tweets. Farah Khan Ali, ace designer and Sussanne Khan’s sister, took to Twitter to slam all the trolls for doing so. This comes after she was one of the celebrities who reported Rangoli Chandel’s account for spreading ‘harm’.

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Account Suspended After Celebrities Flag Controversial Post

Farah Khan Ali’s reaction to trolls mocking Rangoli’s past

In the latest post that Farah Khan Ali shared, she attached several screenshots of Twitter handles that spoke in favour of the acid attack occurring to Rangoli Chandel. The posts are demeaning her struggle and also ‘asking’ for a second attack on Rangoli. Clearly, the posts were full of hate against the acid attack victim. Farah Khan Ali called these words ‘equally sick’. She called out on the people citing harm to Rangoli.

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Account Suspended After Celebrities Flag Controversial Post

Farah Khan has shared reaction on her Twitter account. She wrote, “This is equally sick. You don’t wish harm on anybody. No matter how much you may not like them or their ideology: I reported Rangoli because she wishes harm to an entire community and wished them shot dead. I have nothing against her personally. Pl do not wish harm to anyone.”

Farah Khan Ali’ s earlier reaction to Rangoli’s account being suspended

This is equally sick. You don’t wish harm on anybody. No matter how much you may not like them or their ideology: I reported Rangoli because she wishes harm to an entire community and wished them shot dead . I have nothing against her personally. Pl do not wish harm to anyone 🙏 https://t.co/zzm3jvM9qG — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Several celebs including Reema Kagti, Kubbra Sait were furious over Rangoli’s post regarding a certain community and ‘secular media’ being shot. This was Rangoli’s reaction after the attack on doctors and medical workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad. In an interview given to a news publication, Rangoli Chandel’s first reaction stated that she is not going to revive her account.

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel Issues Fiery First Response After Her Twitter Account's Suspension

Also Read | Farah Khan Lashes Out At Rangoli Chandel & Defends Reporting Her Account On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.