Farhan Akhtar And Other Celebs Who Recited Poems During Lockdown; Read Here

People have been staying indoors due to the Coronavirus lockdown. During this time, there are a lot of celebrities who have been showcasing their talent on social media. Actors like Farhan Akhtar, Kriti Sanon and more have been reciting poems during the lockdown. Take a look at Bollywood celebrities who have been reciting poems during the lockdown.

Bollywood celebrities who wrote poems during the lockdown

Farhan Akhtar

The actor recently took to his Instagram to post a video on a poem he wrote. The poem is known as Toh Zinda ho tum - Corona version. Toh Zinda Ho Tum is also a popular poem of the actor from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Many celebrities replied to the post, including Hrithik Roshan who was also seen in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Hrithik Roshan commented 'Light hearted yet heavy' on the post.

Alia Bhatt

On Earth Day, Alia Bhatt wrote a beautiful poem. She posted the poem on her social media and Zoya Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit and many celebs replied to the post. The post has gained over 2.3 million likes on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon

The actor named her poem as Tham jaa, Theher jaa. Kriti Sanon recited the poem to her fans in Hindi and she also mentioned that she wrote a poem in Hindi after a long time. Kriti Sanon's post gained over 2.4 million likes on Instagram.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The Gully Boy actor posted an image on his social media recently that gained over 41.5k views. He had written a poem during his quarantine. Siddhant Chaturvedi has also entertained his fans with his music videos on Instagram.

