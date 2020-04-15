Siddhant Chaturvedi Imitates ‘Salt Bae’ Style, Gordan Ramsey Makes Appearance | Watch

As the current pandemic situation has pushed people indoors, Bollywood celebrities believe that the lockdown has given a break to spend some quality time with near and dear ones. Recently, Kartik Aaryan and Ekta Kapoor among many others celebrated the birthdays of their family members amid the lockdown. Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also joined the list in Salt Bae style, and chef Gordan Ramsey seemed to enjoy it.

Recently, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a fun-video on his social media post. Siddhant was seen baking a birthday cake for his mother. As the video progresses, he sprinkles toppings on his cake in Salt Bae style. After the cake is prepared, Siddhant's mother is seen cutting the cake, and other family members including his father and younger brother praise his cooking skills.

But the GIF of chef Gordan Ramsey tickled the funny bone of the viewers as he is seen giving a thumbs up. Instagramming the video, the 26-year-old actor wrote a caption and said that the lockdown can not stop him from celebrating his mother's birthday. Take a look.

Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi's video below

What's next in Siddhant Chaturvedi's kitty?

After bagging praises for his performance in the Zoya Akhtar directorial, Siddhant stole the hearts of the audience and his fans in Amazon Prime Video's original series Inside edge 2. In the web-series, he essayed the character of a cricketer. Numerous projects for the actor have been lined up including Bunty Aur Babli 2. Apart from him, debutant Sharvari, actor Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan will also join the star cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2.

